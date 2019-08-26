Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $966,576; Private Asset Management Has Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 3.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 2,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 2,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $201.96. About 836,413 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,259 shares to 133,212 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,087 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares to 3,914 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).