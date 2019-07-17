Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Its Aflac (AFL) Stake by $365,785; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Intel (INTC) by $15.39 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 290,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,765 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 313,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 4.36 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 8,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 795,994 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mngmt Inc reported 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stifel Finance Corporation owns 4.40 million shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 106,815 shares. Comm Fincl Bank owns 1.28M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Kopp Advisors Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,200 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Putnam Invs Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.79M shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 0.02% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 246,070 shares. Sand Hill Glob Lc invested in 122,751 shares. First Republic Incorporated accumulated 0.78% or 2.78 million shares. Fairfield Bush & has 7,132 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 20,000 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. 44,346 are held by Cypress Grp.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.03 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,900 shares to 115,600 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 50,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc holds 8,696 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Montgomery Investment stated it has 13,400 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 13,257 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 551,909 shares. Usca Ria Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 15,988 shares. 220,969 are owned by Piedmont Investment. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 3,350 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 450 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.16% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Capital Mgmt Va invested 0.96% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Laffer Invests owns 56,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.64 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29M was sold by Koide Masatoshi.

