Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co New (DIS); Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Position by $1.24 Million as Shares Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 5.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 274,642 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 320,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 175,088 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.70 million shares to 18.00M shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 131,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).