Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Alliant (LNT) Holding by $545,153 as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Upped by Thomas White International Ltd

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 632,939 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,767 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 9,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 20,610 shares to 122,056 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 2,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,093 shares, and cut its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares to 42,008 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.15 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.