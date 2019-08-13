Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Alliant (LNT) Holding; Mgic Investment Has 0.91 Sentiment

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased Alliant Corp (LNT) stake by 62.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as Alliant Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 6,827 shares with $322,000 value, down from 18,426 last quarter. Alliant Corp now has $12.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.23 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 108 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 119 sold and decreased stakes in Mgic Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 304.47 million shares, down from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 93 Increased: 77 New Position: 31.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 5,922 shares to 16,287 valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,212 shares and now owns 8,437 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Mgmt Professionals Inc invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Johnson Counsel Inc owns 721,217 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group reported 8,912 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 18,612 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 5,163 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 615,339 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 6,980 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Central Comml Bank And stated it has 257 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,653 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 126 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Highlander Lc has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Buckingham Asset Llc reported 4,908 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alliant Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform”.

The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 1.37 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.21 million for 7.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 10.67% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.74 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permit Capital Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 490,000 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.99% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hasbro’s Earnings Magic Returns for Round 2; Stock Soars 10% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.