Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding in Alliant (LNT) Has Decreased by $545,153 as Share Value Rose; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Stake by $429,537

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 10,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 254,427 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.51 million shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add ONE Gas (OGS) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NiSource’s (NI) Systematic Long-Term Investments Bode Well – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,009 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 64,392 shares. Moreover, Horizon Svcs Ltd Company has 0.37% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc owns 22,045 shares. Lynch And Assocs In has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Brown Advisory accumulated 51,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 287,800 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 8,134 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com reported 14,362 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,935 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 2,591 shares. Thomas White Limited holds 0.2% or 23,200 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 67,455 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1.35M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 126,133 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $208.58M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Montag A Associate holds 3,420 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.27% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 96,899 shares. World Asset Management holds 4,441 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 2,491 shares. Sun Life Fin reported 106 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors has 282,250 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 13,326 shares. Creative Planning owns 25,093 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 3,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6.77M shares. Bokf Na owns 1,691 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks owns 31,643 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $213.15 million for 18.75 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,959 shares to 106,746 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street: Still Confused About ‘Multi-Level Marketing’ But Starting To Hedge Bets – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.