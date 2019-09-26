Hills Bank & Trust Company Upped Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $653,800; Market Valuation Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lifted Its Woodward (WWD) Position by $2.07 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 790.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 18,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 20,627 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 2,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 468,766 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,483 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 6,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.88. About 414,865 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,941 shares to 62,946 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Co (NYSE:OXY) by 65,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,769 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

