Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $407,872; Lowes Co (LOW) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $577,700 as Share Price Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,042 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 85,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 4.01M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 51,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 57,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greenwood Gearhart has 46,508 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rothschild Corporation Il has 0.32% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). King Luther Capital Corp accumulated 64,904 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 2.37 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 2,000 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 2,764 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kistler owns 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,450 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 229,837 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 73,158 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors owns 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 265,839 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 36,270 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 3,500 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 881,249 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Llc owns 5.72% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 93,705 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 6,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Fred Alger invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bell Savings Bank stated it has 13,614 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 56,756 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,785 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2.47M are owned by Principal Fincl Gp. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.97M shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 32,155 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake.