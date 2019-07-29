Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Krensavage Asset Management Boosted By $393,471 Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Krensavage Asset Management Llc acquired 3,363 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.86%. The Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 411,655 shares with $48.19M value, up from 408,292 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 842,406 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 62,997 shares with $6.56 million value, down from 72,291 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $287.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp holds 62,600 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.57% or 20,541 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 9 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc accumulated 2,016 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Ltd Company reported 325 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 493,506 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.11% or 3,505 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Lp holds 2.1% or 770,837 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension stated it has 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 12,798 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.84% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1.38 million shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 0% or 225 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14300 target in Monday, July 22 report.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Company owns 372,964 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt invested 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust Co holds 43,865 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,779 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,262 shares. Altavista Wealth has invested 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 658,566 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 89,188 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Mason Street Ltd has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,726 shares. Mondrian Limited reported 352,945 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lc accumulated 72,965 shares. 965,474 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cambridge owns 69,802 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 156,411 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 6,373 shares to 92,042 valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,328 shares and now owns 3,914 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million.