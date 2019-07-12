Hills Bank & Trust Company Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Kellner Capital Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stake by $9.47 Million as Stock Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 352 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.99. About 1.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.39. About 850,852 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 43,263 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Co stated it has 1,560 shares. Majedie Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,574 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community Bancorporation Na holds 110 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 15,679 shares. 855 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bankshares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 770 shares. 168 are held by Matrix Asset Inc New York. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset Management North America reported 2,298 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Lc holds 236 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 129 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt reported 1.29% stake. Gladius Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,574 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $413.23M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).