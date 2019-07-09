Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Alliant (LNT) Holding By $545,153; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Has 0.71 Sentiment

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 12 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 17 sold and decreased stakes in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.11 million shares, down from 1.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased Alliant Corp (LNT) stake by 62.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as Alliant Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 6,827 shares with $322,000 value, down from 18,426 last quarter. Alliant Corp now has $11.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 672,158 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $612.51 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 70,793 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) has risen 8.44% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund for 22,750 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 44,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Management Inc has 0.15% invested in the company for 16,000 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.11% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,165 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,619 shares to 5,415 valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,328 shares and now owns 3,914 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alliant Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 30. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

