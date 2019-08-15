Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Increased By $313,866 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; GREENBOX POS (GRBX) Shorts Down By 92.31%

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 57.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company acquired 5,922 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 16,287 shares with $879,000 value, up from 10,365 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $216.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

GREENBOX POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. GRBX’s SI was 1,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 14,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.0087 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 50,712 shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. GreenBox POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important GreenBox POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “GreenBox POS Responds to Notice from OTCMarkets Other OTC:GRBX – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018.

GreenBox Pos LLC, doing business as ASAP International Holdings Inc., provides commercial real estate consulting services for Chinese institutions and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $28.29 million. It offers real estate related services focusing on hospitality, including acquisition advisory, financing, asset management, and strategic repositioning. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as ASAP Expo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 6 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 12.05% above currents $50.61 stock price. Cisco Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30.