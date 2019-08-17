Hills Bank & Trust Company Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co New (DIS); General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Greylin Investment Mangement Has Increased by $353,790 Its Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares to 424,005 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,670 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

