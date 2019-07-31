Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding in Alliant (LNT) Has Trimmed by $545,153; Frigate Ventures LP Increases Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC)

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 547,659 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 736,493 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 26.99 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares to 220,055 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 15,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc owns 18,852 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Horizon Inv Serv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust owns 219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Campbell And Com Adviser Ltd has 0.5% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 70,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 153,402 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ameriprise reported 450,171 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 113,805 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 12,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 93,042 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 42,496 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 26,815 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 59,855 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 60,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.14M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 97,159 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 109,016 shares. Axa owns 414,479 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aew Cap Management LP reported 2.09% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Fil has invested 0.09% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 378,042 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc owns 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 971 shares.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

