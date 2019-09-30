Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased By $1.75 Million Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; Farallon Capital Management Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding By $18.30 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 48.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 39,354 shares with $1.86M value, down from 76,604 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $222.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 19.29 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admits it collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 500,000 shares with $91.55M value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $7.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 304,813 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 14/03/2018 – DELOS CAPITAL BUYS SAGE METALS LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fin Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 30 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp reported 92,500 shares stake. Franklin Res owns 1.05 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.05% or 11,143 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Fmr Ltd Company invested in 7.67 million shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,733 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Lp holds 586,696 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,209 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Fibrogen Inc stake by 784,421 shares to 1.70M valued at $76.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 960,000 shares. Zymeworks Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.81’s average target is 2.39% above currents $50.6 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hendershot reported 0.08% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested in 4,266 shares. Cullinan Assocs owns 33,464 shares. Guardian Investment has 1.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,205 are held by Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Tx. Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 17,909 shares. Arbor Advisors Limited Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Security Co holds 0.27% or 18,479 shares. Benedict Advisors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,880 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 6,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 790,826 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.