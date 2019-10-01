Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $2.94 Million; Eulav Asset Management Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $303,000 as Share Value Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 183,898 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 92,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 2.55M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 50,000 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 1.12% or 70,000 shares. 63,643 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Com. 11,464 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 4,024 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 22,400 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability has 6,318 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd reported 37,878 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 48,891 shares. Manchester Management Ltd holds 2,120 shares. Decatur Management holds 1.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 54,752 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 67,803 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,593 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EA, ALK, FIVE – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has Electronic Arts Finally Cracked the “Star Wars” Code? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,000 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $19.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 38.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.