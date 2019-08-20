Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 77 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 48 decreased and sold stakes in Computer Programs & Systems Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 11.13 million shares, down from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Computer Programs & Systems Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 61.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company acquired 3,212 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 8,437 shares with $3.22M value, up from 5,225 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $187.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

Francisco Partners Management Lp holds 97.8% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for 690,212 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 90,015 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 27,780 shares. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has invested 0.47% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,271 shares.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $310.65 million. Maarten. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 28.42% above currents $333.78 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 2.27 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 1St Source Financial Bank stated it has 13,450 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. First Midwest Savings Bank Division invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,605 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.44% or 17,997 shares. Punch And Assocs Invest Management Inc invested in 0.8% or 24,549 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ent Financial Corporation invested in 7,709 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 17 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 17,556 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates reported 0.49% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 962,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Btim has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,225 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa accumulated 100,123 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Regent Management Ltd owns 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,180 shares.

