Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $966,576; Cincinnati Insurance Company Lowered Its Cummins Ord (CMI) Position by $5.98 Million; Market Value Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.97. About 974,599 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Mngmt has 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15.06M shares. Wealthquest has invested 5.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Associated Banc holds 273,616 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 238,266 shares. Wade G W accumulated 197,538 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 86,725 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashford Capital has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,482 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc holds 12,709 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 1.50 million shares. Agf Invs has 197,729 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Company has invested 1.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 9.70 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.