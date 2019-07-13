Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $966,576 as Market Value Rose; Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (CM) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Has Trimmed Stake

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (CM) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 13,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,451 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 65,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 202,991 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Banking Bets That Could Make You Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Banking on Yield: 2 TFSA-Worthy Banks With Yields of 5.5% to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Canadian Bank Stocks That Offer a Slice of U.S. Banking Profits – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Barclays Confirms the Quarterly Composition of the CIBC Atlas Select MLP Index – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,597 shares to 18,098 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 39,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.64 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Lc holds 0.3% or 8,949 shares. 20,712 are held by Bsw Wealth Partners. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,321 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westpac Corporation owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 404,428 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 1.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mairs And Pwr Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 6,926 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.65% or 1.20M shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.2% or 44,410 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Lc owns 17,364 shares. Beacon Gp holds 0.94% or 55,304 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 486,664 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,425 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.