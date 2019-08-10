Hills Bank & Trust Company Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Lifted by $407,872 as Market Value Declined; Capital Guardian Trust Company Raised Its Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Position by $6.62 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 137,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 585,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 448,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 296,745 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,042 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 85,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.74 lastly. It is down 9.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 539,972 shares to 967,369 shares, valued at $38.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,667 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Usd).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock or 1,104 shares. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 55,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comm Bancorporation holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 24,439 shares. Haverford Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 13,459 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Communication Ltd Liability Company reported 117,779 shares stake. Capital Wealth Planning Lc has invested 28.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Synovus has 1,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. London Co Of Virginia accumulated 3.36 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baillie Gifford & Company has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 313,553 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio.