Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $1.22 Million; Capital Counsel Raised Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position

Capital Counsel Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 3,568 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 360,891 shares with $87.39 million value, up from 357,323 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New Com now has $118.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.4. About 846,749 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 61.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company acquired 3,212 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 8,437 shares with $3.22 million value, up from 5,225 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $197.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Shape Stock’s Bullish Course – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Much Will Healthcare Cost You in Retirement? Try $369,000. – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Social Security Mistake Could Cost You $111000 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Cap Gru invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 10,760 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 2,535 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Merchants Corporation has 0.86% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 350,553 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associate has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 930 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt invested in 6,295 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 9,694 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 2.48% or 235,157 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.49% or 137,770 shares. Harvest Mgmt Inc has 2,100 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America.