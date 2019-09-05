Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Increased by $313,866 as Stock Price Declined; Camarda Financial Advisors Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 57.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 10,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 5.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 13,558 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital holds 50,094 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.62% or 41,112 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ballentine Prtn Limited Company reported 49,123 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.15% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 27,038 shares. Intrepid Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 64,039 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs invested in 138,816 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y invested in 37,933 shares. Selway Asset reported 4.51% stake. First Bancorporation And Of Newtown has 9,128 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management has invested 3.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,881 shares. Pettee Investors owns 10,338 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,599 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware to Boost Cloud Security – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). France-based Axa has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 45,227 shares. Excalibur Mgmt reported 43,359 shares. Cap Associate has invested 2.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 6,383 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 9,891 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 5,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 75,454 are owned by Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. New England And Mgmt holds 1.23% or 33,650 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 16,220 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,433 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,148 shares. Arga Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 4,025 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.04% or 3,419 shares.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 531,504 shares to 174 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.