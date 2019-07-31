Hills Bank & Trust Company Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Upped by $407,872; Bluemountain Capital Management Maintains Holding in Treehouse Foods (THS)

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,042 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 85,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 2.09M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 545.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 82,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 15,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 496,672 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5,449 shares to 172 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 139,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,271 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Post Holdings (POST) Acquires Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Business from TreeHouse Foods (THS) – StreetInsider.com” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Announce HSR Early Termination for Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why TreeHouse Foods Inc. Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 128 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 7,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,946 are owned by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Ls Advsrs Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,049 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.11% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Highbridge Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 49,259 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Gotham Asset owns 215,401 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 42,398 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.09% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 170,721 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 12,805 are held by Scotia Capital. Pictet Asset Management owns 159,946 shares. Everence Cap Management invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.5% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 600,735 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 5,948 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 119,859 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 74 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.47% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 40,000 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 357,482 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 171,124 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,145 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,599 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.