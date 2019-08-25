Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $966,576; Biotime (BTX) Holder Broadwood Capital Lifted Its Holding by $3.76 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 50.68% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Lpl Llc holds 0% or 56,243 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Incorporated reported 6,005 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.01% or 58,300 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 65,463 shares. Voya Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 46,234 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 4,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 22,784 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 46,519 shares. Regent Management holds 20,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.45 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 55,008 shares. 20 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny accumulated 1,796 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Service stated it has 49,550 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 4.94M shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc holds 3,135 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rockland Communications invested in 108,368 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt reported 5,678 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Investment Of America invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harbour Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 19,026 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. City Tru Company Fl reported 1.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 36,629 were reported by Bollard Group Lc. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 1,569 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 1.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 330,213 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares to 42,008 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).