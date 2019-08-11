Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Position in Alliant (LNT) by $545,153 as Stock Price Rose; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose While Patten Group Increased Its Holding

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 539,835 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12 million shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 14/03/2018 – FORMER ASTRAZENECA LEADER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF DELTA POINT,; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 10,086 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 39,035 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.46M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 198,442 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co owns 11,805 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. City Com reported 400 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Whittier Trust Co reported 0% stake. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 100,922 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lincoln Corporation stated it has 7,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares to 16,287 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).