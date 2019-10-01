Hills Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut By $12.24 Million Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 68.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hills Bank & Trust Company acquired 4,670 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Hills Bank & Trust Company holds 11,483 shares with $1.61M value, up from 6,813 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 435,479 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 120,000 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 30,000 shares with $3.08M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 488,419 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 50.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15000 lowest target. $161.50’s average target is 26.04% above currents $128.13 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 3. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Argus Research maintained the shares of ADS in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $16200 target.