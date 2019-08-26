Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Alliant (LNT) Holding by $545,153; As Plantronics (PLT) Market Valuation Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Holding by $2.69 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 8,952 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT) by 91.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 58,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 5,779 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 64,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 5,425 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 5,730 shares to 7,445 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 69,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 5,403 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 34,371 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 280,200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lakewood Management LP holds 431,989 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 40,000 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Gmt Cap Corporation stated it has 36,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 12,616 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co has 10,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,987 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). The New York-based Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.49% or 442,940 shares. Sg Management Limited Company reported 2.86% stake. Ls Ltd Liability accumulated 1,729 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res invested in 4.01M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mesirow Fincl holds 0.31% or 43,116 shares. 35,395 are held by Coastline. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 19,854 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 423,515 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,279 shares. Commerce Financial Bank holds 16,787 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Energy Income Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.41 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 18,852 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,428 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 15,128 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Co reported 800 shares stake.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares to 220,055 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).