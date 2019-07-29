Hills Bank & Trust Company Upped Its Aflac (AFL) Stake by $365,785; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $8.71 Million

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 164,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 272,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 7.13M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 8,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 2.09M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares to 76,201 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.