Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $966,576 as Share Value Rose; As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stock Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Upped by $510,600 Its Position

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 272,536 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 26/03/2018 – CAPSTONE MINING CORP CS.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS CONFIDENT THERE WILL BE A POSTIVE CONCLUSION TO NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS U.S. SEGMENT GROWING FASTER THAN REST OF BANK; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS CAPITAL FLOW OUT OF CANADA ISN’T `PROFOUND’; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS FREE TRADE HAS CREATED GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP PHX.TO : BMO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – ARC RESOURCES LTD ARX.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,750 shares to 434,734 shares, valued at $35.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 24,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,198 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Co owns 24,300 shares. Argent Trust holds 1.2% or 110,040 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co reported 265,917 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 5,949 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,463 are owned by Hutchinson Capital Management Ca. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 369,617 shares. Notis holds 60,995 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Group owns 0.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.58 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 218,446 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Opus Investment owns 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,900 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.47% or 70,322 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares to 16,105 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).