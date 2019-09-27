Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $781,809 as Share Price Declined; As Albany Intl (AIN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed by $2.82 Million Its Stake

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 34,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 549,377 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.55M, down from 583,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.69. About 111,527 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $18.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1721.81. About 2.36M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 12,787 shares. Virtu Lc reported 0.19% stake. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Capital LP reported 594 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 8.37% or 9,064 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited has invested 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Management Inc holds 68,188 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 3.37% or 90,638 shares. Investment Counsel Inc owns 4,654 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.97% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset accumulated 500 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 1,500 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 331,396 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. 883 are owned by Stack Inc. Newbrook Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 28,860 shares.

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 7.06% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AIN’s profit will be $25.52M for 28.38 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.52% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 243,925 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $82.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Element Solutions Inc.