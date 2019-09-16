Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $726,261; Aimz Investment Advisors Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Has Upped by $538,992

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 187,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 19.47M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,880 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 4,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva Bonds: 8.8% Yield To Maturity Understates Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opioid makers under pressure after Allergan settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TEVA EGBN CAH EVH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Prns Lc has invested 0.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Highstreet Asset Management reported 3,842 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 89,013 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De has 55,000 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 3,618 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.22% or 45,393 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 4,359 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 5,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 775 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 305,575 shares. Hexavest holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 96,046 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.14% or 463,714 shares. Monetary Management Gp holds 0.47% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 5,180 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 294 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SMA STAT test now available at no charge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.