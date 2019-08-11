Hillman Co Lifted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.23 Million as Share Value Declined; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shares Were Volatile While Kellner Capital Has Increased by $6.18 Million Its Holding

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Capital Lc invested in 1.59M shares or 4.69% of the stock. S Muoio Ltd holds 7.65% or 170,500 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.16% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. 1.71M are owned by Fil Ltd. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 39,109 shares. Moody Bancorp Division owns 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 159,728 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,825 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 59,160 shares. Autus Asset Lc reported 13,395 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invs Ca stated it has 638,110 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kopp Invest Limited Liability has invested 4.38% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bancorp owns 3,493 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Central State Bank reported 4,186 shares. The Maryland-based Finance Consulate Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selkirk Management Limited Liability Com holds 14,415 shares. Archon Prns Limited Com reported 5.25% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harbour Inv Limited Company holds 3.24% or 2,464 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 92,652 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,100 shares. Partner Mngmt LP invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 159 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wespac Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.