Hillman Co Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.98 Million; Share Value Declined; As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Market Valuation Declined, Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Its Holding

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 98,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 6.48M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.50 million, up from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 865,741 shares traded or 60.37% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX CITES DTX301 STUDY ON GENE THERAPY IN OTC DEFICIENCY; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SEES DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 IN 2H; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR CRYSVITA; 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 127,304 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $339.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.48M shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

