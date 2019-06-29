Hillman Co Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); 12 West Capital Management LP Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Decreased by $11.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $280.85. About 624,774 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Pfizer, Walmart and FleetCor Technologies – Investorplace.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 Investing In FleetCor Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,068 shares. 12 West Capital LP owns 482,338 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 34 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 13,091 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 34,139 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 30,273 shares. Crestwood Capital Limited Partnership holds 54,000 shares. Echo Street Limited Company reported 1.31% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 2,800 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 157,197 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Contravisory holds 18,633 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.27% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 26.60 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Co, South Carolina-based fund reported 10,719 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 1,470 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,138 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 25 were accumulated by America First Invest Advisors. Salem Inv Counselors invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 73,451 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability holds 129 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication reported 244,709 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 11.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Braun Stacey Associate stated it has 22,338 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. 1,547 were accumulated by Wills Financial Group Inc Inc. First Allied Advisory reported 13,643 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Com owns 4,358 shares.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Is Poised to Offer Another 20% Upside – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.