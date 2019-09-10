Hillman Co Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.23 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Iconiq Capital Cut Its Position

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $185.3. About 9.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Sees Several Years to Solve Facebook’s Issues (Video); 09/04/2018 – House Committee Releases Prepared Testimony From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with Recode for the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that has rocked his company; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $14.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.38. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,567 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 200 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 27,116 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 59,692 shares stake. Andra Ap has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,600 shares. 26,727 were accumulated by Portland Invest Counsel. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 5,263 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,141 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,287 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Company holds 1.12% or 97,381 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.4% or 851,086 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Ww stated it has 44.50 million shares. Cleararc Inc holds 57,895 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 23.88 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Management Limited Partnership has 3.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 2.14% or 1.11 million shares. 77,862 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Com invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jag Ltd owns 4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,785 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 102,532 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 9,474 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And invested 1.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Tech Limited Company accumulated 0.28% or 174,155 shares. Sky Grp Lc invested in 874 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 814 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 5,700 were reported by Monetta Fincl Ser. Mai Cap Management has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 226 are held by Retirement Planning Grp.