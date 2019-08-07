Hillman Co Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $2.48 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 637.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,872 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 2,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 1.45 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $21.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.69. About 2.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

