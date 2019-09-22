Hillman Co Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.98 Million; Share Value Declined; Medicines Co (MDCO) Position Maintained by Antipodean Advisors Llc

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 23/03/2018 – MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018; 08/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. REACHES ENROLLMENT TARGET FOR ORION-10; 27/03/2018 – Medicines Co. Names Christopher Visioli Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 20/03/2018 – Women In Bio Announces Appointment of Mary Thistle to the Board of Homology Medicines; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Co Says It Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 18/04/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST APPROVAL FROM BRITISH MEDICINES AGENCY MHRA AND ETHICS COMMITTEE FOR LONDON AND SURREY FOR PHASE llA STUDY ON IPF; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness Immunometabolism to Develop

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84B and $82.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership owns 70,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ameriprise accumulated 783,172 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Rock Springs Capital LP holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 800,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 11,300 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 6,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Platinum Investment Management, Australia-based fund reported 46,813 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 182,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company owns 217,151 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 54,570 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 94,050 shares. Blackrock reported 10.93M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Artal Grp holds 1.00M shares. Elk Creek Limited Company accumulated 374,399 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.