Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Upped By $11.59 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Last Week

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 29.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd acquired 69,823 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 305,197 shares with $50.87 million value, up from 235,374 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $506.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 10.38M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions, according to Recode; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 26/04/2018 – Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal – CTO; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -17.61% below currents $155.76 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. See Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) latest ratings:

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 17.57% above currents $177.42 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $220 target. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 296,645 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Estimates 62 Million Residential Locations in the US Are at Moderate to Extreme Flood Risk – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.