Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.07 Million; Share Price Rose; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $479,995

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 5,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 68,773 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, down from 74,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84 million, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 01/05/2018 – Facebook gets into the online dating game; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video); 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 0.74% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 1,501 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 627,056 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 4,509 shares. Baltimore accumulated 109,118 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,224 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership owns 19,739 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Company reported 15,400 shares. Btc Mngmt invested in 0.7% or 50,205 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 258 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 247,888 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 80,520 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks owns 68,351 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Crescent Park Management LP holds 5.34% or 341,864 shares.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $510.38M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tyler Perry, Jeff Sprecher to join JA Atlanta Business Hall of Fame – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kelly L. Loeffler named to Georgia Power Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Announces First Block Trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures – Business Wire” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Launch Of Instagram’s Threads Hits Snapchat’s Stock – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stitch Fix Unravels Over Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Facebookâ€™s Reputation May Cause Libra to Fail – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 1.57 million shares to 36.01M shares, valued at $743.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.