Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Stake in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $3.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Olin (OLN) Position by $11.96 Million as Shares Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.82 million, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 187,211 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 18,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 127,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, up from 108,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206.62. About 6.28 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $481,970 activity. Shares for $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Wednesday, August 7. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Smith Vince J. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was made by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 170,241 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 3,800 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 4,425 shares. 16,664 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 388,657 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 120,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 104,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 32,874 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 82 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0% or 109 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co owns 17,880 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake.

