Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Raised by $3.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $369,162 as Market Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 41,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 120,196 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 79,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. It closed at $8.79 lastly. It is down 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 6.91% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 799,291 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS FINAL DIV/SHR 5 RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES, EST. 40.30B; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 4,890 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 1,335 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 354 are held by Nordea Invest Mgmt. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Partners Grp Ag owns 522,937 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 15,031 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 1,700 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Llc owns 22,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 249,192 shares. Advisory Svcs Network holds 8,128 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Compton Capital Management Ri stated it has 7,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 588,058 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis invested in 2.31 million shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Starwood, Apollo Vie for $4 Billion GE Air-Finance Unit – Bloomberg” published on July 23, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: Crescent, Alcentra, Verizon, Boxwood, Dunes Point, TPG, Riverside | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leave It To The Experts, Buy Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Whistleblower Sends GE Shares to the Doghouse – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Best And Worst 401(k) Strategies – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) by 90,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 34,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,638 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put).