Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $3.56 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Boosted Its Position in Wesco International (WCC) by $683,700 as Share Price Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 176,826 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 18,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 127,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, up from 108,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 20.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based New South Management Inc has invested 0.44% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,355 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Selway Asset holds 0.76% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 21,445 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 10,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 6,669 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 4,883 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 220,273 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 8,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh has 279,826 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 11,219 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Company holds 81 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

