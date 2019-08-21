Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Cut as Shares Rose; Timber Creek Capital Management Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 2.54 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 65,787 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $44.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).