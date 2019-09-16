Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose While Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lowered by $352,574 Its Holding

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 594,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.74M, up from 500,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 8.26 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 2,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $225.75. About 1.07M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 8,500 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 10,318 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 46,956 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 9,162 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 22,957 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.85% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,561 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 6,835 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hexavest has 0.89% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 194,201 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 15,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Goelzer Investment has invested 0.26% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Vanguard Group has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Raymond James & Assocs owns 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 112,769 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,197 shares to 9,751 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).