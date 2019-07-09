Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lowered Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $94.02 Million; Acropolis Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Value Declined

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 89,367 shares traded or 58.21% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91 million. $1.33M worth of stock was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,606 shares to 978,107 shares, valued at $79.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colorado AG Announces Settlement to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and DaVita (DVA) Medical Group Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Llc reported 70 shares. Mai Capital has invested 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 206,664 shares. 350 are owned by Ranger Investment Management Lp. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 0.21% or 427,291 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.15% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 324,133 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.44% stake. 16,505 are owned by Trexquant Invest Lp. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,485 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based King Wealth has invested 1.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Parsec Financial Inc reported 7,542 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 5,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Centurylink Mgmt invested in 9,771 shares or 0.98% of the stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.86 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Paycom Software Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ESGR – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “StarStone Group Appoints Noonan as Chairman and Sanford as President – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 6,416 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.26% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Mraz Amerine And Associates holds 75,231 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 18,839 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,109 shares. Bb&T Corp has 1,311 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,231 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 25,900 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.52% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Geode Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eulav Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $44.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).