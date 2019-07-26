Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position in Msci (MSCI) by $2.30 Million as Shares Rose; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Value Declined, Citizens & Northern Increased Stake by $400,925

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $231.89. About 504,515 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,304 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 12.28 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,302 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dorsey Wright Associates invested 1.83% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 8,744 were reported by Numerixs Investment Tech. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 31,984 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Westfield Capital Mngmt LP owns 324,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks has 0.76% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 211,726 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 85,860 shares. Advisor Prns Llc invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Stifel Corporation invested in 50,510 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 42,594 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co owns 0.12% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 496,130 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 9,496 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,612 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cleararc has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Van Den Berg Mngmt I Incorporated has 1.18% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 153 were accumulated by Motco. Telemus Limited Liability Com holds 9,452 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 102,132 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.06% or 112,262 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct stated it has 99,106 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Shoker Counsel accumulated 7,759 shares or 0.17% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.06% or 244,571 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

