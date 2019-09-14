Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lifted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $15.90 Million; General Mls (GIS) Holding Held by Provise Management Group Llc

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 121,297 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 113,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 594,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.74M, up from 500,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 18,183 shares to 5,804 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,686 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Incorporated has 214,991 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Com reported 4,735 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 349,876 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 8,307 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 191,566 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 60,278 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York accumulated 4,855 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cadence Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Regions holds 0.07% or 124,269 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 200 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Co accumulated 35 shares. Moreover, Leavell has 0.18% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 32,470 shares. First City Management holds 1.88% or 49,078 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,805 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.21% stake.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: Assessing The 3.6% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 International Stocks Worth Watching – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.