Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Toscafund Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 300.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 23,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60 million, up from 7,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.96M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Anticipates Unit Repurchases Will Largely Be Used to Offset Dilutive Effect From Annual Equity Awards; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER, BLACKSTONE FORMALIZE POPULAR REAL ESTATE DEAL; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 94,021 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 6 shares. Greenbrier Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Inc holds 3,695 shares. Washington-based Glacier Peak Limited Company has invested 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 791 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 4,691 shares. Spc Fin Incorporated reported 232 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Telos Mngmt holds 1.16% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate accumulated 278 shares. Scott Selber Inc holds 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,530 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 201,485 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 11.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Skylands Cap Llc reported 1,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.91% or 93,500 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Lc has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Shoker Inv Counsel invested in 0.2% or 7,666 shares. Joel Isaacson & Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 50,644 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 9,882 shares. 47,424 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Limited. Colony Group Ltd owns 40,180 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 9,800 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Washington Trust National Bank holds 1,000 shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 0.01% or 13,751 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Overbrook Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 11,225 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Company has 135,122 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio.