Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Trimmed by $94.02 Million; Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $14.76 Million; Stock Rose

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.53. About 11,356 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.52. About 155,830 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 69,823 shares to 305,197 shares, valued at $50.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.