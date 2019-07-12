Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $3.56 Million; Wr Berkley (WRB) Stock Price Rose While St James Investment Company Has Decreased Holding

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 18,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, up from 108,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $203.12. About 10.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 199,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,248 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 492,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 135,650 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.49M for 27.23 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.

